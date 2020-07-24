Bella | Pet of the Week

Bella is a cute, good natured girl. She plays well with other dogs, walks nicely on a leash, and keeps her kennel clean. She loves attention from her humans and is mostly calm, but sometimes has an excited streak that comes out. Bella is a sweet girl and is deserving of a forever family.

Bella is four years old. She weighs 36 pounds.

Bella’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

