Beatrice | Pet of the Week

Meet your new lap warmer, Beatrice! Imagine how much fun you and I could have together. A little about me ~ I am a one year old torti who had a rough start to my life. I was shot with a pellet gun and still have the pellet under my skin although it causes me no discomfort. I have had one litter of kittens living outside on my own and my second litter I was lucky enough to be in a foster home to raise my babies. My foster Mom says she has never seen a momma kitty as sweet as me. All I want is to lay on your lap because it’s my turn to get love and attention. I hope you can find it in your heart to visit me and give me a chance to see how special I am.

Beatrice is one year old. She is a beautiful tortoiseshell color.

Beatrice’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.