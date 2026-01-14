Basketball season drives on

Pictured, Columbia’s Eddie Smajic drives to the basket during a home game earlier this season. (PAUL BAILLARGEON photo)

The high school boys basketball season keeps bouncing along, with local squads seeing mixed results on the court of late.

Columbia (11-4) won two of three recent games.

On Friday, the Eagles enjoyed a 61-46 home victory over Freeburg thanks to a 30-point performance from senior sharpshooter Eddie Smajic. In the process, Smajic reached 1,500 points for his high school career.

A key separation point in the game was a 16-7 third quarter run for Columbia.

Brody Landgraf added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, Columbia lost 50-39 at Althoff. The Crusaders went on a 15-4 run in the second quarter. Smajic again led the way with 14 points.

Smajic is averaging 22 points per game on the season, including 80.3 percent shooting from the charity stripe.

Landgraf is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Columbia faced Gibault on Tuesday, winning 71-43 behind another 30-point performance from Smajic. The Eagles host Lutheran South on Wednesday, play Friday at Wood River, host Cahokia on Saturday, and then play in the Okawville tournament starting with a game against Madison on Tuesday.

Waterloo (4-14) snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday as it took down Kairos Academies of St. Louis, 74-62. Landyn Werner led the Bulldogs with 16 points, followed by Tyler DeVilder with 14 points and Kruz Latchem with 11 points.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs lost 54-47 to Cahokia. Waterloo led much of the game before Cahokia went on a 24-11 run in the fourth quarter.

On Thursday, it was a 54-38 loss for Waterloo against Mississippi Valley Conference foe Highland.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo dropped a 58-46 contest to Carbondale despite 18 points from Reid Metzger and 14 points from Owen Niebruegge.

Niebruegge is averaging 12 points and 4.6 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs this season. DeVilder is averaging 11 points per game.

Waterloo hosts Triad this Friday on Hall of Fame Night, then plays in the Nashville tournament next week starting with a game against the host squad on Monday.

Gibault (5-12) dropped a pair of recent games.

On Saturday, the Hawks lost 60-45 at Civic Memorial. Colby Kincheloe scored 12 points, Dante Gianino scored 11 points, and Jack Holsten scored 10 points for Gibault.

Last Tuesday, it was a 49-38 loss for the Hawks against Wesclin. Gibault was outscored 36-20 in the second half. Holston led the way with 14 points.

Kincheloe leads the Hawks in scoring this season at 11.3 points per game, followed by Holston at 10.3 points per game (40 percent from three-point range).

Gibault hosted Columbia on Tuesday, hosts Cahokia on Thursday and plays in the Okawville tourney next week starting with a Tuesday meeting with Carlyle.

Valmeyer (7-10) lost two of three recent games.

On Saturday, the Pirates dropped a 50-28 contest against Father McGivney.

On Friday, Valmeyer picked up a 62-40 win over Lebanon as both Evan Hill and Carter McSchooler scored 19 points each. McSchooler also pulled down 20 rebounds.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates lost 64-38 at Steelville. Chase Snyder led the way with 12 points.

Hill leads Valmeyer in scoring this season at 13.1 points per game, followed by McSchooler at 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Chester and will host Grandview this coming Monday.

Dupo (6-6) won 68-26 last Tuesday against First Baptist Academy.

The Tigers played Tuesday at Bunker Hill, play Wednesday at STEAM Academy in St. Louis, and then play Friday at Marissa.

Brrayden Esterlein leads the Tigers in scoring this season at 11.3 points per game.