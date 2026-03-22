Farm fire south of Columbia

Republic-Times- March 22, 2026

The Waterloo and Columbia fire departments responded about 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a barn fire threatening other structures on a farm property in the 3500 block of Hanover Road near Gall Road south of Columbia.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered multiple outbuildings and trees on fire. Shortly before 6:10 p.m., a fire official told emergency dispatch that crews were “getting a handle on it.”

Strong wind gusts of 35-plus miles per hour made firefighting efforts difficult. Ameren was dispatched to the scene to disconnect electricity on the property.

The WFD had personnel assisting at a fire in the bluffs near Prairie du Rocher and a brush fire due to a downed power pole on KK Road at the time of this fire on Hanover Road.

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