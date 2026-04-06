Barn fire near Red Bud

Multiple area departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on a farm in the 8500 block of LL Road north of Brickey Road near Red Bud in rural southeastern Monroe County.

This is the same farm property that lost a large machine shed with implements and a few calves to fire on Jan. 1.

Monday’s fire was called in about 12:35 p.m., with the Red Bud, Hecker and Waterloo fire departments paged to the scene. In addition to flames coming from the barn, explosions could be heard. The flames had spread to several hay bales near the barn as well. The Baldwin and New Athens fire departments also provided assistance with this incident.

The property is owned by Marlene Robert, and her son Armin “Butch” Robert farms the land.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.