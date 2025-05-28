Barge capsizes on river

The Prairie du Pont Fire Department assisted the U.S. Coast Guard in responding to a chemical barge that had capsized Monday on the Mississippi River near the foot of Davis Street Ferry Road in East Carondelet. FOX2 News reported that, according to the Coast Guard, the barge had accidentally struck another that was secured in a fleet, which led to the capsizing.

The first barge was carrying the chemical compound sodium hydroxide. There was no confirmation that chemical was released into the river, but water quality tests are in progress. No injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation. Sodium hydroxide, sometimes referred to as caustic soda or lye, is a common ingredient in cleaners and soaps.