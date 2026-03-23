Barbara R. Lambert | Obituary

Barbara R. Lambert (nee Hastings), 84, born on March 21, 1942 in Rombauer, Mo., left this world on March 21, 2026, to meet her husband Gale Lambert – whom she married on Nov. 20, 1959, and left this world on March 11, 2020, and her daughter, Christe Thompson – who left on May 18, 2003.

Throughout her life she loved to go to church and sing praises to her Savior, especially when her family was with her to help play and sing. She felt blessed when Brother Fred Pringle was there to play and help Gale and her sing. (Brother Fred and Gale were both ministers of the Gospel). Christe and her husband, Brian both played instruments and sang. Barbara would say “All I can do is sing.” Ginger Binion sang with them for a short time.

Surviving are her daughter, Ginger Binnion; son-in-law, Brian (Jeannie) Thompson; sister, Linda (Terry) Turnipseed; sister-in-law Carol (Bob) Connolly; grandchildren Ashley Thompson, Michael Krueger, Josh (Brittney) Thompson and Brandon Krueger; great-grandchildren Kylie, Khase, Caydence, Logan, Scarlett, Sloane and Kaylee; great-great-grandchildren Alahni and Aurora; and her special close friend, Marsha (Chuck) Kramer. She is also survived by her loving church family and a host of friends.

Also preceding her in death were her parents Charles and Gladys (nee Ham) Hastings and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Evan and Elsie (nee Clifton) Lambert.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 24 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. March 25 at the funeral home with Reverend Earl Elfrink officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Rombauer Cemetery, Rombauer, Mo.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.