Barbara F. Brown | Obituary

Barbara F. Brown (nee Hick), 77, of Waterloo, died March 7, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born Jan.31, 1949, in East St. Louis.

There was nothing that Barb loved more than enjoying time with her children and grandchildren, along with all of her family and friends. She enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, listening to Elvis Presley music, doing word searches and playing Mad Libs.

She was a nurturing soul who always put the needs of others above her own. She was an avid animal lover, having many sweet cats and dogs over the years. Additionally, she had one of the most vibrant and silliest personalities, always making others smile.

We would like to extend a very special thank you to all of her amazing care givers and companions at Hope Home Care, Senior Path Advocates and PSOP.!

She is survived by her daughters Jenni (Kevin) Reeves and Michelle Keim; grandchildren Kylie (Brendan Harms) Keim Voss, Kiara (Tarice McKinney Jr.) Reeves and Cheyenne Reeves; siblings Marcia Phillips, Janna (Frank) Lundak, Margaret (Bob) Starke, Fr. Mike Coleman, Sister Sheri Coleman and Sue (Dennis) Kane; stepmother Mary Hick; dear friend Gary Sotolar; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Donald “Skip” Brown; parents Russell and Arleen (nee Brinkmann) Hick; and her first husband Leonard V. “Lonnie” Keim.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Palmier Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Waterloo Senior Center; Memory Care Home Solutions – St. Louis; or Helping Strays of Monroe County.