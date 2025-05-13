Barbara A. James | Obituary

Barbara A. James, 71, of Red Bud, died May 11, 2025, at her residence.

She was born to the late George and Zelma (nee Blechle) Elder on June 21, 1953, in Belleville.

Barbara married Paul Omer James on February 20, 1993, in Maeystown; he preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2021.

She had worked as a legal secretary for over 25 years.

An annual member of the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, she found immense joy in the beauty of nature. Barbara loved the moon and the peace that it brought her. She enjoyed watching all the parades throughout the years with her grandchildren.

Barbara had a special love for cooking and baking Christmas cookies to share with her family.

She is survived by her children Lisa (Chris) Burton of Waterloo, Emily (Josh) Miller of Waterloo and Eric (Heather) Jost of Belleville; brothers Rich (Toni) Elder of Freeburg, Bob (Cindy) Elder of Columbia and Jim (Karen) Elder of Columbia; sister Mary (Sam) Parker of Greenbrier, Ark.; grandchildren Ella and Tessa Burton, Emma Horn and Aiden and Noah Jost; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers Don Elder, Danny Elder, Steve Elder, Jerry Elder and Paul Elder.

It was Barbara’s wish to be cremated.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, handled arrangements.