Bar fight details emerge

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating an altercation involving multiple subjects early last Sunday morning at Freeda’s Bar in Renault.

One man was hospitalized for serious injuries sustained in the fight, multiple sources have told the Republic-Times.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon by Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, deputies were dispatched to the bar, located at 2071 Main Street, at 12:55 a.m. for a report of a large fight inside the establishment with assistance from the Waterloo Police Department.

“Upon arrival, deputies found that many individuals involved had already left the scene. At the time deputies arrived, and even into the following morning, no individuals came forward requesting to pursue charges,” Rohlfing said.

The sheriff also addressed a multitude of social media postings that have circulated about the incident.

“Much of the information currently being shared is misleading and not fully accurate based on the facts established during the investigation,” this MCSD news release states. “The sheriff’s department does not release investigative details publicly until sufficient facts have been verified and the investigation has progressed to a stage where accurate information can be responsibly shared.”

The MCSD said that due to the level of misinformation circulating online, it was providing the following verified information obtained through video surveillance recovered during the investigation:

“Freeda’s Bar was extremely crowded during the late evening and early morning hours. Video evidence shows that at approximately 12:48 a.m., a 49-year-old male arrived at the establishment with his wife and two friends, along with their spouses. The group socialized inside the bar. At approximately 12:53 a.m., a 25-year-old male entered the establishment from the rear of the building.

“According to video surveillance, this individual did not communicate with anyone inside the establishment prior to approaching the 49-year-old male. Video evidence clearly shows the 49-year-old male never made contact with, spoke to, or engaged in any interaction with the 25-year-old male prior to the assault. At the time the incident occurred, the 49-year-old male was engaged in conversation with two other individuals and was not even looking in the direction of the 25-year-old male when he was suddenly struck. The 25-year-old male threw a punch, striking the 49-year-old male, causing him to fall to the floor. Video evidence further shows the 25-year-old male attempting to continue the assault while the victim was on the ground.”

“At that point, numerous patrons inside the establishment intervened, attempting to restrain the 25-year-old male and eventually taking him to the ground, where the 25-year-old struck his head on a pool table.

“During the disturbance, multiple individuals became involved in a physical altercation inside the bar.

All individuals involved were eventually escorted or pushed out of the rear exit of the establishment.”

The MCSD said reports from patrons indicate additional fighting continued outside of Freeda’s. That portion of the incident remains under investigation, the MCSD said.

“Based on the video evidence obtained, the initial altercation began when the 25-year-old male struck the 49-year-old male without any prior interaction between the two individuals,” Rohlfing said.

MCSD investigators have followed up on numerous leads, with anyone who has called in or submitted a tip being interviewed. The sheriff said no names are being released as the investigation remains ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and determination of any potential criminal charges,” Rohlfing said.

To ensure transparency and maintain public confidence, Rohlfing said the MCSD requested Illinois State Police conduct an independent review of all investigative materials and evidentiary items related to this case. ISP will review the investigation and conduct any additional follow-up it deems necessary.

“I am aware of the significant amount of misinformation circulating regarding this incident and how it was handled. The beginning of the incident was captured on video, which we have secured as evidence. We take all calls for service seriously and handle them with the utmost integrity. It is unfortunate the level some individuals will go to in order to push an agenda. I have full confidence that the employees of the sheriff’s department will continue to provide the highest level of safety to the citizens of Monroe County despite baseless attacks by a few,” Rohlfing said.

The MCSD reminds the public to avoid spreading unverified information on social media.

“Accurate updates regarding this incident will be released when appropriate and when the investigation allows,” Rohlfing said.

When reached Monday for an update on this incident, MCSD Capt. Justin Biggs said the department is “waiting for (ISP’s) review before presenting the investigation for review of charges.”