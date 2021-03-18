Bacon | Pet of the Week

Who doesn’t love bacon? Bacon is a handsome guy who is super smart and sweet. He is living in a foster home and is housebroken and does well with other dogs with proper introductions. Bacon does not care for cats and would do best with older children. He is a big cuddle buddy and has decent manners. He is treat motivated which helps when training. He walks well on a leash and enjoys taking walks.

Bacon is six years old and weighs 45 pounds.

Bacon’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered.

Bacon has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Bacon’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know him. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.