Baby Jesus stolen again from Waterloo church

A Waterloo church is once again missing the “reason for the season” this Christmas.

Immanuel Lutheran Church at 522 S. Church Street reported a baby Jesus figurine missing last year from its outdoor nativity just before Christmas day.

“No one ever came forward or returned it,” church official Lisa Clamors stated in a Facebook post.

About three months ago, Immanuel Lutheran purchased a new baby Jesus for this year’s nativity scene, which was set up in early December.

“Though there was discussion about if it would happen again, we didn’t even give it a second thought about putting the baby Jesus figurine right out where it belongs in the nativity once again,” she said.

Unfortunately, this new figurine was reported missing from the church property on Monday morning. Clamors said Immanuel Lutheran believes it was stolen sometime on Sunday.

“While some may find this funny, I only feel sadness and disappointment that someone chooses to do this again,” she said.

Clamors asks anyone who may have knowledge of the baby Jesus figurine whereabouts to contact the church office directly by calling 618-939-6480.

An anonymous donor is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the return of this figurine to Immanuel Lutheran Church.