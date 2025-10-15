Avery Arendell | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- October 15, 2025

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School senior Avery Arendell, who closed out her final season with the Eagles in style this past weekend at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Arendell shot a 76 on Friday and a 71 on Saturday for a 3-over-par total at the IHSA Class 1A State Girls Golf Tournament, which was just one stroke behind state champion Sarah Hyten of Father McGivney. It was Arendell’s fourth straight state tourney appearance and the highest ever showing in program history.

