Ava Mathews | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School volleyball standout Ava Mathews. The senior was recently named to the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State First Team for her efforts on the court this season. Mathews, a Southeast Missouri State University commit, has 462 assists, 241 kills, 250 digs and 88 blocks so far this fall for the Eagles (37-1) as they prepare to play this weekend at state. Her 40.6 kill percentage is tops on the team, and she has reached double digits in assists for 26 straight matches.