Autumn | Pet of the Week

Autumn is a sweet and sassy beautiful cat. She is vocal and will tell you what she wants. She is loving, gentle, and enjoys cuddle time. Autumn has an outgoing personality and would do great in any home.

Autumn is three years old and tortoiseshell color.

Autumn’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

