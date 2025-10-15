Autumn astronomy at Lakeview

Splash pad maintenance and an upcoming evening event at Lakeview Park were among the main topics of discussion at last Wednesday’s Waterloo Park District Board meeting.

Among the board’s action items was a resolution to begin the tax levy process.

Waterloo Park District Attorney Paul Schimpf noted Monroe County abides by the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, restricting taxing bodies from levying more than 105 percent of the previous year’s tax levy without conducting a referendum. Thus, Schimpf said the levy this year is set at $389,566.

The board approved the resolution which chiefly expressed the district would not be requesting tax funding beyond that amount.

Talk of the Waterloo Community Splash Pad off Rogers Street was fairly brief as the facility has closed for the season since repairs on various features were required in August.

Waterloo Park District President Mary Gardner said toward the end of the meeting she’d reached out to the aquatics company responsible for the splash pad’s design to discuss upkeep.

“I’ve been in touch with Rain Drop Products,” Gardner said. “I would like them to make another visit during the spring. The purpose of the visit would be to provide diagnostic work on why we are getting material into our filtration system and provide training for some of our new employees.”

Waterloo Park District Superintendent Don Prater has previously discussed at a number of meetings how he’s had to backwash the splash pad system in order to handle food material and other matter that’s gotten into the plumbing.

Gardner said the cost of such a Rain Drop visit would cost either $1,775 or $3,550 depending on how long representatives would have to be present for the diagnostics and training.

The proposal was approved by unanimous consent.

Offering a presentation for a chunk of the meeting was Lisa Pecha with the Waterloo Park District Foundation, who discussed plans for another event to bring community members into the parks.

The foundation’s first event was held earlier this year, with “Family Fun Day in the Park” getting folks out to William Zimmer Memorial Park in April.

Acknowledging the hiatus of sorts the foundation saw during a busy summer, Pecha introduced the next event as “Astronomy Night in the Park,” scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8 – or Nov. 9 depending on the weather.

“This has kind of been a dream for me. Instead of a stargazing night, we’re gonna call it an Astronomy Night in the Park,” Pecha said. “We are gonna use the telescope, and we’ll get to see the moon… We are gonna have a special night in the park and involve the community.”

She requested folks arrive at Lakeview by 5:30 p.m. – gathering at the pavilion near the playground – in order to improve safety and minimize disruptions from folks turning up with their headlights on.

From 5:45-6:15 p.m., guests will be encouraged to enjoy various activities focused on constellations and the night sky, like hearing constellation tales from cultures around the world. Several activities will be especially catered to kids in attendance.

With sunset estimated at 6 p.m., the event will move to a wider area of the park to enjoy stargazing once things get sufficiently dark.

Telescopes from Morrison-Talbott Library will be set up for guests to use.

Guests are also encouraged to download free versions of the apps Night Sky or Stellarium, programs meant to provide insight into currently visible constellations.

Pecha requested these apps be downloaded ahead of the event for the sake of convenience, and she noted that a brief overview or tutorial for these apps will take place prior to the stargazing.

Additionally, guests are asked to bring their own blanket or chair for the event as well as a flashlight or their phone light to get back to their car in the dark.

Pecha additionally encouraged any avid stargazers in the community to offer their time, talents and love of the night sky. They may contact her at lisapechacpt@gmail.com if interested.

Following Pecha’s presentation, Schimpf noted a resolution to modify park hours specifically for this event would be necessary as Waterloo parks are typically closed after dark.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Prater offered his monthly report noting the dog park at Lakeview was sprayed Sept. 29 and the spiral slide at Zimmer had undergone some plastic welding after suffering a substantial crack, though the welding job seems to be holding up.

Prater further spoke about the recent purchase of trees for $500 each to be placed in the area near the splash pad. One of these trees is being donated by the Whiteside Station Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Waterloo Park District Treasurer Julie Bradley in her monthly report noted a county tax disbursement of $192,407 as well as a matured CD in the amount of roughly $225,800, with the board agreeing to a new 60-month CD.

Brief discussion at the end of the meeting noted the lake at Lakeview Park is stocked by the city while the lake at Konarcik Park is stocked by the park district.

It was additionally noted that kayaks and canoes are allowed in park district lakes. Gas motors are prohibited, though electric trolling motors are allowed, and paddleboards or other vessels used while standing are also prohibited.