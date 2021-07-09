Austin Francis | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Millstadt Green Machine baseball player Austin Francis. The Dupo High School graduate went 5-for-10 with three home runs, four RBIs and seven runs scored to lead Millstadt’a offense in this weekend’s Valmeyer Midsummer Classic. The Green Machine won this year’s tournament. Pictured, Francis receives the Dennis Pieper MVP Award from Brett Crawford. Francis, who played college ball at McKendree University, is hitting .350 with 11 runs for the Green Machine in Mon-Clair League play so far this season.