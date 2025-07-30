Aubry Thomas | Athlete of the Week
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School soccer standout Aubry Thomas. She was a member of the St. Louis Scott Gallagher U17 girls premier group select soccer squad that won the 2025 National Cup during a tournament played July 20-24 in Denver, Colo. This past spring, Thomas enjoyed a solid junior season for the Hawks by receiving Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional recognition after recording 13 goals and 19 assists.