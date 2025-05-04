ATV crash with injury south of Renault

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 4:20 p.m. Sunday to an ATV crash with serious injuries about one-half mile south of 1482 Carr Road in rural Monroe County.

The rider of the four-wheeler was reported to be unconscious as a result of the crash, which occurred on a 90-degree curve in the roadway. Upon first responder arrival, CPR was being performed on the rider.

Responding agencies included the Prairie du Rocher Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The MCSD said early Sunday evening that the roadway was closed as emergency personnel worked the scene in that portion of Carr Road.

