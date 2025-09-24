Attempted murder charge in Smithton

Republic-Times- September 24, 2025
Thomas S. Southerland

The Smithton Police Department announced that charges were filed following an alleged domestic battery last Wednesday in the 100 block of Stahl Drive.

Officers responded and quickly located the suspect, 35-year-old Thomas S. Southerland, a few blocks away. An investigation was conducted and Southerland was taken into custody without further incident. 

After presenting the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said Southerland was formally charged with attempted murder and felony domestic battery (prior conviction). 

The attempted murder charge is a Class X felony.

Southerland remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

CHS teacher resignation stirs debate

September 24, 2025

Quite a ride for Bull Bash founder

September 24, 2025

Hearing called on Oak Hill lease 

September 24, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web