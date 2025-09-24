Attempted murder charge in Smithton

Thomas S. Southerland

The Smithton Police Department announced that charges were filed following an alleged domestic battery last Wednesday in the 100 block of Stahl Drive.

Officers responded and quickly located the suspect, 35-year-old Thomas S. Southerland, a few blocks away. An investigation was conducted and Southerland was taken into custody without further incident.

After presenting the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said Southerland was formally charged with attempted murder and felony domestic battery (prior conviction).

The attempted murder charge is a Class X felony.

Southerland remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville.