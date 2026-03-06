At any age, we can cut the risk of colorectal cancer | For Your Health

By Dr. Graham A. Colditz

Siteman Cancer Center

Recent headlines have pushed colorectal cancer back to the top of news feeds with the unfortunate passing of actor James Van Der Beek. Like Chadwick Bozeman, who died of the disease in 2020, Van Der Beek was diagnosed at a relatively young age — part of a troubling trend.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women in the U.S., and around 20% of cases are now found in those under age 55.

While the exact reasons for this shift are currently unclear, we do know that some important steps can help lower the risk of colorectal cancer. And most have benefits whatever our age — younger, older or in between.

Here’s what you can do:

Get Screened. Getting regular screening tests for colon cancer is the single best way to protect yourself from the disease. Screenings can catch cancer early, when it’s most treatable, and it can help prevent the disease by finding growths that could turn into cancer. Most people begin getting tested at age 45. Those with a family history of colon cancer or other important risk factors may begin younger and get tested more often. Colonoscopy and stool tests, like stool DNA or the fecal immunochemical test (FIT), are commonly recommended. Each screening test is different, so talk to a health care professional about which one may be a good fit for you. The best test is the one you get.

Maintain a Healthy Weight. Being overweight increases the risk of at least 13 cancers, including colorectal cancer. If you’ve put on extra weight, a good first goal is to try to stop gaining weight — which has health benefits by itself. Then, for a bigger health boost, slowly try to lose some pounds. Being physically active, limiting sugary drinks, and getting enough sleep are some steps that can help.

Don’t Smoke. The best thing you can do for health is not smoke. Smoking causes colorectal cancer and many other serious diseases. If you don’t smoke, stay smoke-free. If you smoke, quit. It has huge benefits, which start shortly after your last cigarette. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit smokefree.gov for help. Talking to a doctor can double your chances of success.

Be Physically Active. Physical activity has wide-ranging health and wellness benefits, including lowering the risk of colorectal cancer. Try to get around 30 minutes or more of moderate activity each day. But any amount is better than none. Grab a friend and choose activities you enjoy — whatever gets you moving.

Limit Alcohol — Zero is Best.

Drinking even small amounts of alcohol can raise the risk of colon cancer. And with alcohol’s other risks, not drinking is the overall healthiest choice. Fizzy water is a healthy option, and there is a growing selection of alcohol-free beer and wine.

Eat a Healthy Diet Filled with Fruits, Vegetables and Whole Grains. A diet rich in whole grains and fiber — and limited in red and processed meats — helps lower the risk of colorectal cancer. Try to get around 2-4 servings of whole-grain foods every day, like 100% whole-wheat bread and whole-grain cereal and pasta. Make other high-fiber foods a regular part of your menu as well, like fruits, vegetables, nuts and beans. And try to eat fewer than three servings a week of foods like bacon, sausage, steak and hamburger. The less, the better.

Also, if you ever have any possible symptoms of colorectal cancer, be sure to see a doctor. These can include blood in the stool, stomach pain, change in bowel habits, unplanned weight loss or ongoing fatigue. Don’t put it off because you think you might be too young for the disease. Get it checked out whatever your age. The earlier a cancer is found, the better it can be treated.

Cancer is caused by a combination of factors. Some we can’t control, and some we may be able to change. Up to 75% of colorectal cancers could be avoided with screening and healthy behaviors. Small healthy changes add up — and over time, they can make a real difference in our risk. And that’s a positive message even as news stories remind us how serious a disease it is.

It’s your health. Take control.

Dr. Graham A. Colditz leads prevention research at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine in St. Louis. Much of his work focuses on translating research findings into tools and tips that help people lower their risk of disease and improve their health — including the 8IGHT WAYS® to Prevent Cancer series.