Assistance sought in Rock City incident

Republic-Times- December 10, 2025

The Valmeyer Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying four persons of interest in connection with a recent report of criminal damage inside the Rock City cave business development.

Per Valmeyer police, the individuals were seen in the area of Rock City and possibly also the Salt Lick Point trails shortly before 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

“At this time, the individuals are considered persons of interest only,” VPD officer Larry Chausse said. “Investigators believe the persons may be able to provide information helpful to the case.”

Chausse further explained that the timeframe for the reported damage fits inside the window that four subjects were seen on camera inside Rock City, as pictured above.

Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to call 618-939-8651, option 1.

