Asbestos found at vacant Columbia trailer park

The presence of asbestos at the site of a partially-demolished mobile home park in the 500 block of South Main Street in Columbia was confirmed Thursday.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Public Information Officer Kim Biggs offered clarification of spray-painted designations “P,” “N” and “X” seen on remaining structures at 548 S. Main the weekend of Nov. 14.

“Per the owner, the letters signify to asbestos contractors which trailers are “P” (positive for asbestos), “N” (negative for asbestos) or “X” (having the roof removed),” Biggs wrote in her Nov. 20 email to the Republic-Times.

Biggs added the IEPA has “requested an update on the timeline going forward and confirmation that asbestos is being abated by a licensed asbestos contractor,” also signifying the “progress to date indicates the asbestos concerns are being addressed.”

As previously reported, Biggs said an inspection would include tests on “any previous demolition areas for asbestos contamination,” which would also include the disposal site of recently demolished trailers near the corner of South Main Street at Centerville Road.

Biggs was asked to comment on findings from prior demolition and disposal via email Thursday afternoon, though she shared last month the property owner would “need to submit necessary documentation to the Illinois EPA prior to the future demolition.”

Any new information will be updated at republictimes.net as it is shared.

The presence of asbestos in the structures demolished in September may lead to more problems for the property owners of this former trailer park, as they may be subject to legal action of neighboring property owners and pedestrians in the area who may have been unknowingly exposed to asbestos.

Airborne asbestos fibers, if inhaled, result in severe lung damage and cause conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, mesothelioma and lung cancer.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added asbestos to its list of regulated air toxins in the mid-1970s.

The Asbestos National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants were revised in 1990, allowing more strict control of projects potentially involving asbestos.

The recent issue began after the City of Columbia issued a demolition permit to the property owners on Sept. 15. Work was halted later that month when it was discovered owners of the property did not perform required asbestos testing prior to beginning the project. While multiple vacant units had been demolished and cleared, there are several aging trailers still standing on this site – which is along the southern portion of the GM&O Heritage Trail many folks walk or cycle on daily.

The parcel in question is owned by Main Street Villas LLC. The corporation was involuntarily dissolved on Aug. 8, although it still listed as owner the property.

The listed agent for this LLC is Grant Frierdich, a Columbia developer who has previously been involved with other contracting businesses along with family members Paul and Adam Frierdich, sharing a business address of 323 N. Main Street in Columbia.

The demolition permit lists Paul Frierdich as property owner, Grant Frierdich as applicant and Adam Frierdich as “excavator,” or the person performing the work.

It is also not known what future plans are in place for this lot once demolition is finally completed.

The City of Columbia had previously expressed interest in the property in recent years.

A proposed TIF or business district was discussed during a 2021 council meeting for which developers approached the city to bring an 8,000 square foot commercial/residential development to that area.

That project eventually fell through because an agreement could not be reached with the tenants at that time for relocation.