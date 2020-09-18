Ariel | Pet of the Week

Ariel is a beautiful lynx point. She is shy and will need time to adjust in a new home. She lets you pet her but on her terms. She likes to explore and watch what is going on around her. Ariel would benefit from a quiet, loving home without any children or noisy dogs to scare and stress her.

Ariel is one year old.

Ariel’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and spayed.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.