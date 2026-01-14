Another volume venerating veterans

Veterans of Monroe County, Illinois Volume II

Nearly two decades after the first book’s publication, Monroe County has come to honor its local veterans with another collection of biographies to record and celebrate those who have fought for their country throughout its history.

Simply titled, “Veterans of Monroe County, Illinois Volume II,” this book adds on to the collection of roughly 1,000 biographies published in 2008.

The effort to put together this new book was led by former Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith, with the information compiled by the Monroe County Genealogical Society with support from a number of individuals and community organizations.

Mary Ellen Heutsch from the genealogical society offered some general information on this new volume, noting the biographies included were put together thanks to many families sharing their veterans’ stories.

Newspaper articles and obituaries were also used for a number of stories in the book.

She noted her appreciation for Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean for providing access to his records at the courthouse.

Featuring over 1,200 entries, the volume includes biographies for veterans all throughout American history, including a number of modern servicemembers.

With a staggering number of stories compiled in the book, Heutsch identified a handful she found particularly striking.

Harry H. Bickelhaupt of Waterloo joined the American Expeditionary Forces sent to Europe to help fight in World War I, entering the service at age 23 on May 23, 1918.

Bickelhaupt is recorded as a private, first class, as well as a musician. He served with the 41st Division which was designated as a replacement division and did not see combat.

Notable in his story, he and 70,000 other soldiers contracted influenza soon after he arrived in France on Oct. 10, 1918.

Pronounced dead and moved to a morgue, someone noticed he was still breathing and moved him back to the field hospital where he was originally staying, where he made a full recovery.

Paul S. Sendelbeck, born July 21, 1923, served with the Navy in World War II.

A particularly daring story, he survived the sinking of the aircraft carrier Gambier Bay during the Battle of the Philippines, spending 43 hours in the water before being rescued.

It’s noted he and the other survivors had rubber rafts that they took turns swimming beside to prevent overloading them.

Sendelbeck was among the 730 men who survived the experience, with many of the soldiers dying from their wounds, sharks or the desperate consumption of salt water.

Another harrowing story is that of Lonnie H. Roy, who served with the Navy during the Vietnam War, his service taking him to Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand.

Enlisting in 1967, he traveled to California to become an aircraft electrician, later going to Florida for Navy SEAL training which earned him a promotion.

It’s noted his basic job was keeping the helicopters flying.

Roy recounted that, during one of his four campaigns, both helicopters he flew with were shot down in Cambodia, with only three crewmen returning alive.

Another story comes from Bobby L. West, who was originally from Oklahoma but moved to Waterloo at a young age, enlisting in the Army in 1954 following his graduation from Waterloo High School.

After returning home from service in 1956, West found work with McDonnell Douglas Aircraft, now known as Boeing, as a milling machinist.

Working his way up, he found himself working on fighter aircrafts as well as the Gemini spacecraft now on display in the Smithsonian Museum.

Those interested in these and the many other stories featured in the book can pick up a copy for $69.06 at Morrison-Talbott Library in Waterloo.

Heutsch offered a simple remark regarding the society’s hopes for these records of Monroe County veterans.

“The reason for both books is preserving history – especially of those willing to sacrifice their lives for our country,” Heutsch said.