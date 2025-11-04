Another immigration arrest at Monroe County Courthouse

The United States Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement division was on hand Tuesday at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo to arrest a St. Louis man on an immigration issue.

Camilo E. Casallas-Gomez, 30, of St. Louis, was scheduled in Monroe County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a hearing on two separate burglary charges connected to incidents in 2022.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb confirmed that Casallas-Gomez was taken into custody by ICE personnel prior to the scheduled hearing due to an immigration issue.

Casallas-Gomez was a co-defendant with Jaime J. Diaz-Vargas, 31, of Orlando, Fla., in the matter.

Diaz-Vargas was similarly arrested by immigration officials when he reported to the Monroe County Courthouse for a suppression hearing on Aug. 6.