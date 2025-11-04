Another immigration arrest at Monroe County Courthouse

Republic-Times- November 4, 2025

The United States Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement division was on hand Tuesday at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo to arrest a St. Louis man on an immigration issue.

Camilo E. Casallas-Gomez, 30, of St. Louis, was scheduled in Monroe County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a hearing on two separate burglary charges connected to incidents in 2022.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb confirmed that Casallas-Gomez was taken into custody by ICE personnel prior to the scheduled hearing due to an immigration issue.

Casallas-Gomez was a co-defendant with Jaime J. Diaz-Vargas, 31, of Orlando, Fla., in the matter.

Diaz-Vargas was similarly arrested by immigration officials when he reported to the Monroe County Courthouse for a suppression hearing on Aug. 6.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Altercation outside Waterloo cinema

November 4, 2025

Large brush fire near Renault

November 4, 2025

Vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Columbia

November 2, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web