Anna E. ‘Bette’ Foster | Obituary

Anna Elizabeth “Bette” Foster (nee Matlock), 95, of Waterloo, died Sept. 10, 2025, at her residence. She was born Nov. 3, 1929, in McClure.

Bette was a member Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo. She volunteered with CBA Twigs of Dupo, and she enjoyed camping and their winters in Florida with the “Dirty Dozen”

Surviving are her children Kathy (Tim) Green, Kerry (Vicki) Foster and Kimberly Cassady of Cahokia; grandchildren Russell (Marillyn Goodsell), Kelly (Lee Ann), Travis (Jessie), Kirk (Chuck) and Lizzy; great-grandchildren Kendall (Bailey), Timothy, Ben and Jake; great-great grandchildren Colin, Liam and Vivian; brother Donald Matlock; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Harry John Foster Jr.; sons-in-law, Paul R. Ezzell Sr. and Ed Cassady; grandson Brandon; parents Ernest and Maud (nee Markert) Matlock; brother Darryl Matlock; and sister Judy Matlock.

Visitation is Sept. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo.

A celebration of life will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Todd Mushaney officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.