Anna E. ‘Bette’ Foster | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 10, 2025

Anna Elizabeth “Bette”  Foster (nee Matlock), 95, of Waterloo, died Sept. 10, 2025, at her residence. She was born Nov. 3, 1929, in McClure.

Bette was a member Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo. She volunteered with CBA Twigs of Dupo, and she enjoyed camping and their winters in Florida with the “Dirty Dozen”

 Surviving are her children  Kathy (Tim) Green,  Kerry (Vicki) Foster and Kimberly Cassady  of Cahokia; grandchildren  Russell (Marillyn Goodsell), Kelly (Lee Ann), Travis (Jessie), Kirk (Chuck) and Lizzy; great-grandchildren Kendall (Bailey), Timothy, Ben and Jake; great-great grandchildren Colin, Liam and Vivian; brother Donald Matlock; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Harry John Foster Jr.; sons-in-law, Paul R. Ezzell Sr. and Ed Cassady; grandson Brandon; parents Ernest and Maud (nee Markert) Matlock; brother Darryl Matlock; and sister Judy Matlock.

Visitation  is Sept. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo. 

A celebration of life will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Todd Mushaney officiating.  

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Elsie M. Branson | Obituary

September 11, 2025

Margaret Lueking | Obituary

September 9, 2025

Robert Niebruegge | Obituary

September 8, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web