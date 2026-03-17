Angie L. Evans | Obituary

Angela Louise Evans (nee Bauer), 58, died peacefully on March 21, 2026,at home surrounded by family. She was born in Red Bud on March 27, 1967, to the late Raymond and Janet Bauer of Hecker. Angie married Dennis in 1986.

Angie started working with her husband Dennis as a secretary and bookkeeper at Northside Salvage when they started the business in 1987. In May of 2003, She started her career as a cashier at Walmart of Waterloo for 19 years before retiring in May of 2022.

She loved going out in the afternoon or evening to see her favorite local bands, especially Stone Blanket and Backwoods with family. She also loved visiting Sanibel Island, Fla., where she enjoyed shelling on the beach.

She is survived by her husband Dennis Evans – they shared 40 years together; stepson Todd Evans and his wife Tracy; son Dennis Evans and his wife Kim; grandsons Alex Kinkel and his wife Jessinette and Brandon Stimmel and his special friend Amethyst Miller; sisters Marie (Vernon) Homerighausen, Barb Hill and Jane Besher; and many uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews. She shared a special connection to her great-grandchildren Scarlet and Otto Kinkle and her fur babies

There will be no service per her wishes, and she wished to be cremated.