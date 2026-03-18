Angela A. Fouste | Obituary

Angela A. Fouste (nee Orso), 59, of Waterloo, died March 17, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born June 6, 1966, in Cabondale.

Angela started Light up the Holidays. She worked for the Special School District of St. Louis County and for the Rehab Institute of St. Louis.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and educator who touched countless lives with her kindness and guidance.

Being “Mawmaw” brought her immense joy, and she never missed an opportunity to support her children and grandchildren at their sporting events and activities.

She cherished her beloved dogs, Gizmo and Wrigley, and found great happiness in traveling and experiencing the world.

Known for her wisdom and compassion, she always offered thoughtful advice at just the right moment. Her greatest passion was helping others, and her selflessness and warmth will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Aaron Fouste; children Mercedes (Justin) Eberlin, Chase Guercio and Savannah Guercio; grandchildren Morgan Eberlin, Dawson Ingersoll, Zoe Eberlin and Barrett Eberlin; brother Tony (Denise) Orso; sisters Sara (Kevin) Ranchino and Maribeth (Dan) Kay; mother-in-law Mary Fouste; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Shirley (nee Ogden) Orso; sister Amy Orso; and father-in-law Allen Fouste.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 20 and 9-10 a.m. March 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation March 21 at the funeral home with Pastor Josh Boyer officiating.

Interment will beat Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Light up the Holidays; or Alzheimer’s Association.