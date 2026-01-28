America 250 banners in Waterloo

The time has come to renew the Waterloo Banner Program.

The purpose of this program, according to the City of Waterloo, is to enhance and beautify the appearance of Market Street and promote Waterloo businesses, community service organizations, school recognized organizations, churches and independent contractors with a home office in Waterloo.

This year, the banner’s design will help celebrate America’s 250th anniversary of independence. Banners will be installed this spring on utility poles owned and maintained by the City of Waterloo.

The banners will be positioned from the intersection of North Market Street and Route 3 to the intersection of South Market Street and Hartman Street and removed during the winter months to extend the life of the banner.

New participants can submit applications from Jan. 26 until Feb. 13. Due to high demand, these new applicants will be entered into a lottery. The drawing will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at City Hall.

First drawn gets first choice of the available locations, second drawn gets second choice, and so on.

Cost is $200 per banner for a two-year period.

The City of Waterloo is responsible for hanging, removing and storing banners.

Visit waterloo.il.us/business-banner-program for an application and complete program guidelines.

For more information, call Waterloo Community Relations Coordinator Sarah Deutch at 618-939-8600, ext. 211.