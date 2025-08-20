Ameren seeks gas rate hike

The Illinois Commerce Commission is encouraging Ameren Illinois customers to provide public comment on the utility’s proposed natural gas rate increase during a pair of public hearings in Springfield and East St. Louis.

The hearings take place Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 27-28, respectively.

The first meeting is 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at CMS Regional Complex, 4800 W. Wabash Avenue, Springfield, with the other one taking place 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at New Life Community Church, 1919 State Street, East St Louis.

Customers unable to attend these hearings can still submit comments via the ICC website (icc.illinois.gov) or call 1-800-524-0795 during regular business hours.

Ameren filed its petition with the ICC for a $134 million general rate increase in January 2025. Rate cases are formal proceedings used to ensure utilities receive the necessary funds to provide safe and reliable service at a reasonable cost to ratepayers.

Under the Public Utilities Act, the ICC is responsible for closely scrutinizing rate case filings along with any additional materials from the utility and various interveners over the course of an 11-month legal proceeding.

The ICC administrative law judge presiding over the case will open the hearings, followed by a brief presentation from Ameren. Verbal and written comments from consumers will be accepted and entered into the docket, and ICC staff will be available after the comment period for questions.

As the hearings are associated with a docketed rate case, ICC commissioners will not be in attendance and must review the entire case at the close of evidence.