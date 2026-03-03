Alyssa A. Harper | Obituary

Alyssa Anne “Allie” Harper, 21, of Columbia, died Feb. 27, 2026, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, surrounded by her family. She was born on Oct. 1, 2004, in St. Louis.

Allie was happiest when surrounded by her immense family, her friends and her beloved pets. She was a devoted daughter, loving sister, loyal friend and a bright, smiling presence to all she met. Allie spent her life being the brightest light in every room she entered.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to all who kept Allie in their thoughts and prayers over the past few months. She always knew she was deeply loved.

Allie embraced life with unfaltering tenacity, finding joy in both life’s big moments — lake days and beach vacations — and its simple pleasures, like shopping with her mom, sisters and best friend, walking the dogs and singing and dancing in the kitchen with family.

She is survived by her parents Sarah (Gary) Craig and Joshua (Tiffany) Harper; siblings Kylie (Hunter) Laminack, Shawn Harper, Madison (Micah) Harper and Kaitlyn Craig; grandparents Debra and Rick Harper; uncle Scott Harper; and her beloved dogs, Jax, Blu and Tate.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati in memory of Allie Harper.