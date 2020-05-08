Alvin | Pet of the Week

Alvin is a shy but very sweet guy. He loves to run and play in the yard, but when he comes inside he knows his manners and settles in. He enjoys taking walks and walks well on a leash. Alvin would be happiest as your only pet but would be fine with children over 12 years old. Please consider adopting Alvin and helping him gain confidence and receive the love and companionship he deserves.

Alvin is a seven year old terrier mix.

Alvin’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.