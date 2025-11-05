Altercation outside Waterloo cinema

Crime scene tape and several sirens could be seen Tuesday night outside of RMC Cinemas in Waterloo, with police confirming at this time that an altercation took place in the parking lot at 113 Plaza Drive.

“There’s nothing active and (there’s) no threat to the public,” Waterloo Police Chief Dane Luke told the Republic-Times. “There was an altercation between two people and we have the suspect in custody.”

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. and involved “two young adults who know each other,” Luke said, stressing that no life-threatening injuries were reported.

An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit was dispatched to the scene to assist the Waterloo Police Department with its investigation into the incident.

Luke would not confirm nor deny reports that a shooting took place at that location, only saying that added details would be made available once information is gathered from the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story as they become known.