All-State Academic honor for Juelfs

Republic-Times- February 25, 2026

Waterloo High School senior Sam Juelfs was listed last week as an honorable mention on the 2026 IHSA All-State Academic Team for her athletic and academic success.

Honorees must possess a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale after their seventh semester, participate in at least two sports during each of the last two years of high school, and demonstrate outstanding citizenship.

Juelfs has played softball, volleyball and basketball for the Bulldogs while maintaining stellar grades.

She has committed to playing college softball at Missouri S&T upon her graduation from WHS this spring. 

