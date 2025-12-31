Ava Mathews (12) hits a shot towards the net against East Alton Wood River at Columbia High School on Tuesday September 9, 2025.

With a state title and school-record 39 wins from Columbia this fall, this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Volleyball Team will feature several Eagles.

But there were other standout team and individual volleyball highlights locally, as this list will show.

FIRST TEAM

Ava Mathews, Columbia. This all-state senior will showcase her talents at Southeast Missouri State University next season. She did just about everything on the court, finishing with 248 kills, 485 assists, 95 blocks and 264 digs for the state champs.

Claire Sandstrom, Columbia. An all-stater for the second time, this junior led the Eagles with a whopping 348 kills. She also recorded 296 digs and 62 blocks.

Ellie Day, Waterloo. A senior all-conference selection, she led the Bulldogs with 340 assists and 179 service points. Day will play next season at St. Louis Community College.

Karmon Grohmann, Gibault. An all-around amazing athlete, this senior led the Hawks in points, kills and assists this fall. Grohmann will play next season at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Ella Horner, Columbia. The captain of the state champs, she provided senior leadership and recorded a team-high 536 digs to go along with 156 points.

Kenzy Koudelka, Waterloo. Another senior all-conference selection, she capped off a solid Bulldogs volleyball career with 113 points, 148 kills and 395 digs this fall.

Ellie Zweigart, Waterloo. An all-conference senior libero, Zweigart was the engine that made the Bulldogs go this fall. She finished with 471 digs and 110 points.

Maura Kohlenberger, Columbia. An all-conference senior, she led the state champion Eagles with 130 blocks and also contributed 153 kills.

Kadence Seitz, Valmeyer. The lone all-conference selection for the Pirates, Seitz led her team in both kills and digs.

Samantha Spruill, Columbia. This junior led the Eagles with 503 assists and contributed 237 points. She’ll be a key part of Columbia’s 2026 squad.

Megan Huebner, Waterloo. Yet another senior all-conference selection, She finished with 67 blocks and 98 kills on the season.

Sam Juelfs, Waterloo. A tall multi-sport talent, this senior all-conference selection finished with 120 kills.

SECOND TEAM

Kinley Jany, Columbia. This senior will play sand volleyball for McKendree University next season after leading the state champion Eagles in points with 244 to go along with 444 digs and 139 kills.

Hope Chambers, Gibault. Another top senior for the Hawks, she led the team with 317 digs and also had 146 kills.

Izzy Mushaney, Dupo. Just a sophomore, she earned all-conference honors after leading the Tigers in kills.

Addison Dewilde, Columbia. This fabulous freshman finished second on the team with 117 blocks. The future looks bright.

Aubry Thomas, Gibault. Another senior leader for the Hawks, she led the team with 419 digs.

Maddi Huddleston, Valmeyer. She led the Pirates in assists this season.

Marley Mathews, Columbia. The younger sister of Ava, this sophomore recorded 199 kills and 63 blocks.

Ashlynn Reinhold, Gibault. A sophomore, Reinhold finished with 204 assists and 130 digs for the Hawks.

Kaitlyn Roberts, Dupo. A junior all-conference selection, she led the Tigers in aces and made her mark in other statistical categories.

Claire Kessler, Gibault. This senior led the Hawks in blocks.

Alli DeClue, Dupo. A junior all-conference selection, she was an important part of the passing game for the Tigers.

Addison Mitchell, Dupo. This senior all-conference selection led the Tigers in assists this season.

SPECIAL MENTION

Emery Bockhorn (Waterloo), Julia Briggs (Waterloo), Raina Roessler (Waterloo), Maggie Altes (Gibault), Kaleigh Hicks (Valmeyer), Kylie Fillinger (Dupo), Lilianna McMannis (Dupo), Leah Schlemmer (Gibault), Olivia Biffar (Gibault), Ava Gilbert (Waterloo), Kaidyn Moore (Waterloo), Brynn Moore (Gibault)