Karmon Grohmann

Led by an all-stater, the Republic-Times All-Local Girls Basketball Team features several multi-sport athletes who have accomplished great things for their respective schools.

Here’s the All-Local Girls Basketball Team for the 2025-26 season.

FIRST TEAM

Karmon Grohmann, Gibault. Grohmann, a senior, played in all 33 games this season for the 21-win Hawks, leading the way in scoring at 17.2 points per game. She also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 3.03 steals and 2.24 blocks per contest and reached the milestone of 1,000 career points. Grohmann was named a special mention on this year’s Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team. She’s also been a key player for the Hawks’ volleyball and soccer squads.

Kinley Jany, Columbia. An all-conference senior leader for the Eagles, Jany led the team in scoring this season at 12.6 points per game. She also grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game and was a contributor to the school’s recent state volleyball championship.

Mallory Thompson, Waterloo. An all-conference senior leader for the Bulldogs, Thompson led the team in scoring at 11.5 points per contest. She also grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game and is also a standout softball player at WHS.

Ava Mathews, Columbia. Injuries slightly derailed a stellar season on the court for this senior after she helped lead the volleyball squad to a state title. Mathews averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Aubrey Heck, Waterloo. Another senior leader for the Bulldogs, Heck received all-conference kudos after averaging 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.13 steals per game in addition to leading her team in blocks. She also plays soccer at WHS.

Olivia Biffar, Gibault. This junior enjoyed a breakout season for the Hawks, averaging 10.4 points and 2.45 steals per game. Her 78 three-pointers set a new single-season school record that she can hopefully top next winter.

Addison Dewilde, Columbia. Following a solid season on the volleyball court, this tall freshman shined on the basketball court this winter. She averaged 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.74 blocks per game. The future definitely looks bright.

Nichole Gum, Waterloo. Just a sophomore, Gum displayed leadership qualities while averaging 9.1 points and 2.83 steals per contest. Gum is also a soccer standout at WHS.

Riley Bahr, Columbia. Another super sophomore, Bahr averaged 9.2 points, three assists and three steals per game. She shot 43 percent from three-point land.

Addison Mitchell, Dupo. This senior led the Tigers in scoring at nine points per game in addition to six rebounds and three steals per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Sam Juelfs, Waterloo. Injuries wiped away much of her senior season, but Juelfs still managed to average eight points and 4.6 rebounds per game. In addition to also playing volleyball for WHS, her main sport is softball.

DeMiyah Chairs, Dupo. This freshman averaged 7.4 points and two steals per game.

Maggie Altes, Gibault. Her sophomore season resulted in averages of 4.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and a team-high 2.56 blocks per game.

Calla Espenschied, Waterloo. An all-conference senior, Espenschied averaged just under five points per game while grabbing 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Hope Chambers, Gibault. This senior was the leading rebounder for the Hawks this season at 7.8 per game. She also scored 4.3 points per contest.

Kadence Seitz, Valmeyer. There wasn’t much to cheer about this season for the winless Pirates, but this senior gave it her all. She averaged 4.5 points and seven rebounds per contest.

Kylie Kloess, Dupo. She averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds this season as a sophomore.

Addie Stell, Waterloo. Another sophomore, Stell showed promise for the future by averaging 4.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Keara Prater, Dupo. This junior led the Tigers in rebounding at six per game in addition to averaging nearly four points per contest.

Anna Ewing, Valmeyer. She turned in a solid sophomore season for the Pirates, averaging 5.3 points per game.

SPECIAL MENTION

Grace Rowold (Valmeyer), Briley Stulce (Valmeyer), Tessa Knowlton (Valmeyer), Emelia Doerr (Gibault), Lillie Prater (Columbia), Kenzie Nordike (Waterloo), Maryann Imhoff (Dupo), Kaitlyn Roberts (Dupo)