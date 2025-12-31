All three high school football squads covered by the Republic-Times enjoyed success this past fall, each qualifying for the playoffs. Two of the three even advanced to the second postseason round.

This is a strong indicator of the level of football talent seen on Friday nights in this area.

Here’s the 2025 Republic-Times All-Local Football Team, showcasing the top 30 players from the fall.

Derez Sayles, Waterloo. He finished as the school’s all-time leading rusher and was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-State First Team in addition to being selected Mississippi Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Sayles rushed for 1,285 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with 17 touchdowns and added 148 yards receiving with another score to close out his WHS career.

Deegan Prater, Dupo. Named to the IHSFCA Class 1A All-State First Team in addition to being named the Cahokia Conference’s Kaskaskia Division Co-Player of the Year, Prater led the Tigers to a 9-2 season in a multitude of ways. At quarterback, he threw for 2,425 yards with 31 TDs and ran for 482 yards with 10 TDs. On defense, he had nine total interceptions. The senior also served as the team’s kicker.

Jase Nelson, Columbia. As evidenced by his stunning punt return TD at Waterloo, this senior made clutch plays for the Eagles all season. He earned Cahokia Conference accolades after finishing with 1,049 yards rushing and nine TDs in addition to 188 receiving yards, 252 kickoff return yards and 171 punt return yards.

Owen Niebruegge, Waterloo. This senior received an IHSFCA Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention for his stellar all-around play. Niebruegge rushed for 745 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and six TDs with 377 yards receiving and four TDs in addition to being the team’s leading tackler with 85 total stops.

Shia Owensby, Dupo. A junior linebacker for the Tigers, Owensby was named the Cahokia Conference’s Kaskaskia Division Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He led Dupo with 63 total tackles and had eight sacks to go along with a pair of fumble recoveries.

Xavier Voegele, Columbia. Just a sophomore, this quarterback threw for nearly 1,000 yards with 14 TD passes. On defense he registered 33 total tackles.

Aidan McFadden, Waterloo. A junior all-conference defender, McFadden was second on the Bulldogs with 69 total tackles.

Brady Portell, Dupo. This junior wide receiver earned all-conference honors after leading the Tigers with 703 receiving yards and 10 TDs.

Kameron Bair, Brice Ahrens and Henry Bivins, Waterloo. Three bulky all-conference linemen for the Bulldogs who were key parts of a potent offensive rushing attack and defensive front.

Cooper Weik, Columbia. This senior led the Eagles with 75 total tackles to get an all-conference nod. On offense, he had 152 yards receiving.

Brrayden Esterlein, Dupo. A senior leader for the Tigers, he earned all-conference recognition with 541 yards receiving and nine TDs in addition to three fumble recoveries and three interceptions on defense.

Conrad Lindhorst, Waterloo. This smart senior signal caller finished with 732 yards passing and six TDs in addition to another 253 yards rushing and five scores.

Jacob Duncan, Dupo. A junior defensive lineman, he received all-conference kudos after recording 62 total tackles with a team-leading nine sacks.

Lynden Dougherty, Waterloo. An all-conference defender, he ranked second on the team with 65 total tackles and had a sack.

Thinh Staggs, Dupo. This senior wide receiver earned an all-conference nod after compiling 623 receiving yards and eight TDs.

Dylan Robinson, Columbia. Another senior leader for the Eagles, he received all-conference honors after recording 55 total tackles and a fumble recovery as a lineman.

Mason West, Waterloo. This junior was an all-conference defender for the Bulldogs with 59 total tackles and two sacks.

Talon Simshauser, Dupo. A junior all-conference defensive back, he finished with 52 total tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Jackson Lawal, Columbia. Just a sophomore, he was an all-conference selection after recording 490 yards receiving and six TDs.

Cannon Richard, Waterloo. This junior earned an all-conference nod after recording 40 total tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and two interceptions in addition to 145 kickoff return yards.

Ethan Nelson, Dupo. A junior linebacker for the Tigers, he was named all-conference after 52 total tackles and three interceptions.

Cooper Foxx, Columbia. This senior linebacker recorded 50 total tackles with six sacks, one safety and a fumble recovery.

Cole Hearty, Dupo. A junior lineman, he was an all-conference selection after recording 48 total tackles.

Drake Fry, Waterloo. This senior was an all-conference player, finishing with 44 total tackles and two interceptions.

Colton Rowe, Waterloo. An all-conference kicker, this junior averaged nearly 46 yards per kickoff and had 23 extra points in addition to two field goals for the Bulldogs.

Braxton Barnett, Dupo. At 300 pounds, this sophomore lineman received all-conference kudos for both protecting his quarterback and stopping the run on defense. He had three sacks, an interception and one fumble recovery.

Keegan Thompson, Columbia. Injuries cut short a promising senior season for this strong all-around player. He had 239 yards rushing, kicked 11 extra points, and recording 42 total tackles on defense.

Peyton Rose, Waterloo. A senior leader for the Bulldogs, he received an all-conference nod for his play on offense, defense and special teams.