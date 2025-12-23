Luke Dewilde

The Monroe County high school boys soccer scene featured a state champion team from Columbia and a regional title from Waterloo in addition to several individual highlights.

Here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Soccer Team for the 2025 season.

FIRST TEAM

Luke Dewilde, Columbia. He ranked second in the entire St. Louis area in scoring with 99 points (34 goals, 31 assists) and was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team after leading the Eagles to the state title.

Parker Lacroix, Waterloo. The key to any winning soccer squad is solid goalkeeping, and the Bulldogs were blessed in that regard. Lacroix posted a 16-2-2 mark in net this fall, and his .4712 goals against average ranked third in all of the St. Louis area. His .894 save percentage ranked fifth. Lacroix was named an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention.

Drew Hagedorn, Gibault. An IHSSCA All-Sectional selection, Hagedorn led the Hawks in scoring this season with three goals and four assists.

Elliot Nelson, Columbia. In addition to his solid defense, Nelson’s throw-ins were a major weapon for the Eagles during their state title run. Nelson finished with three goals and 12 assists, earning IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition.

Trent Glaenzer, Waterloo. He led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 goals and 10 assists, resulting in IHSSCA All-Sectional accolades.

Owen Worcester, Columbia. His 24 goals and 18 assists ranked him ninth in the entire St. Louis area in scoring. He was an all-conference selection.

Robert Pierpoint, Gibault. He was solid for the Hawks, finishing with two goals and two assists to earn an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention.

Chanse Frierdich, Columbia. An IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention, Frierdich provided an offensive spark for the Eagles with 24 goals and seven assists.

Kian Day, Waterloo. He tied for the team lead in goals this season with 15 to go along with four assists to earn all-conference honors.

Wyatt Etherton, Columbia. He recorded nine goals and 10 assists this season for the Eagles.

Austin Martin, Waterloo. He was an all-conference selection for his efforts this fall on the soccer pitch.

SECOND TEAM

Eli Thebeau, Columbia. He had an excellent season as goalkeeper for the Eagles, posting a 13-4-1 record and .884 save percentage.

Ripken Voelker, Valmeyer. He led the Pirates in scoring this season with nine goals and two assists.

Isaiah Mallery, Waterloo. He received an all-conference selection after recording seven goals and seven assists this season.

Max Anderson, Columbia. In addition to receiving all-conference recognition, Anderson was an IHSSCA All-Sectional All-Academic selection.

Austin Stern, Gibault. He was an IHSSCA All-Sectional Sportsmanship selection for the Hawks.

Cole Ludwig, Waterloo. An all-conference selection for the Bulldogs, he recorded six goals and five assists.

Korbin Meister, Waterloo. Another all-conference selection for the Bulldogs, he finished with three goals and nine assists.

Trey Breitenstein, Waterloo. His six goals and seven assists on the season earned him an all-conference nod.

Joe Whitworth, Gibault. He was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional All-Academic Team.

Hudson Maddox, Waterloo. Yet another all-conference selection for the Bulldogs, Maddox recorded six goals and two assists.

Waylon Glaenzer, Waterloo. He earned an all-conference selection for his all-around play.

SPECIAL MENTION

Zach Zerban (Columbia), Malone Hohman (Columbia), Caden Stanley (Columbia), Beckett Lacroix (Waterloo), Jay Rader (Waterloo), Sam Bollone (Gibault), Nolan Snell (Gibault), Kaden Huels (Gibault), Brexton Poettker (Gibault), Tallen Jakimauskas (Valmeyer), Parker Brandt (Valmeyer), Avery Proffer (Valmeyer), Devin Phillips (Valmeyer), Xavier Smither (Valmeyer)