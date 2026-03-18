Brody Landgraf

While no local high school team won postseason hardware and only one finished above .500, there were plenty of individual accomplishments on the basketball court this winter.

Here’s a look at the Republic-Times All-Local Boys Basketball Team for the 2025-26 season.

FIRST TEAM

Brody Landgraf, Columbia. Named as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Special Mention, this senior appeared in all 32 games this season for the Eagles, averaging 15.8 points per game and leading the team in rebounds with a 7.4 per game average. He finished his hoops career at CHS with 1,398 points – good for eighth all-time – and was named Cahokia Conference Player of the Year.

Eddie Smajic, Columbia. An all-conference senior, Smajic led the Eagles in scoring this season at 21.2 points per game. He made 92 three-pointers and shot 83 percent from the free-throw line.

Evan Hill, Valmeyer. An all-conference junior, Hill made 92 three-pointers on the season and led the Pirates in scoring at 14.7 points per game.

Brrayden Esterlein, Dupo. Following a stellar senior football season, Esterlein was named all-conference in basketball after leading the Tigers in scoring at 13.6 points per game. He shot 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Jack Holston, Gibault. This sharpshooting junior led the Hawks in scoring at 12.3 points per game thanks to 40.3 percent shooting from three-point range and 80.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Tyler DeVilder, Waterloo. Another junior on the list, DeVilder led the Bulldogs in scoring at nearly 11 points per game.

Colby Kincheloe, Gibault. The first sophomore on the list, Kincheloe averaged 11.5 points and 2.5 assists per contest.

Owen Niebruegge, Waterloo. Following an all-state senior football season, Niebruegge displayed his athleticism on the hardwood for the Bulldogs, averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Chase Snyder, Valmeyer. Another senior on the list, Snyder averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and just under three assists per game. He’s also a key member of the Pirates baseball squad.

Jacob Duncan, Dupo. A junior, Duncan averaged just under 10 points per game this season for the Tigers.

SECOND TEAM

Kyle Chudd, Columbia. Mostly known for his accomplishments on the golf course, this senior turned in a solid season on the hardwood. He averaged 8.2 points per game thanks to 51.5 percent shooting from three-point range and 84 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Carter McSchooler, Valmeyer. This freshman made a stellar debut for the Pirates, averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Kruz Latchem, Waterloo. He averaged nine points per game as a junior, shooting 37 percent from three-point range. There’s a lot to like going into next season.

Reid Metzger, Waterloo. A senior leader for the Bulldogs, Metzger averaged 8.4 points per contest.

Dante Gianino, Gibault. A tall sophomore, Gianino averaged 5.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in addition to leading the Hawks in blocks this season.

Trent Glaenzer, Waterloo. An all-conference senior, Glaenzer parlayed his soccer skills into talent as a passer on the basketball court with an average of 2.5 assists per game.

Tallen Jakimauskas, Valmeyer. A 6-foot-4 sophomore, Jakimauskas averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Landyn Werner, Waterloo. This junior shot 80 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 6.2 points per game.

Gavin Rau, Valmeyer. A senior, he averaged six points and three assists per contest.

Tramar Bean, Dupo. This senior averaged six points per game for the Tigers.

SPECIAL MENTION

Oscar Gedris (Gibault), Elliot Nelson (Columbia), Jase Nelson (Columbia), Evan Niebruegge (Gibault), Caleb White (Valmeyer), Kole Schilling (Gibault), Nolan Snell (Gibault), Keith West (Dupo)