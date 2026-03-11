All-conference hoopsters

Brody Landgraf

A number of local high school basketball players received conference accolades following the end of the season over the past couple of weeks.

In the Mississippi Valley Conference, Waterloo was represented on the all-conference team by three players each for boys and girls hoops.

For the Waterloo boys, junior Tyler DeVilder made the All-MVC second team while both junior Kruz Latchem and senior Trent Glaenzer received honorable mentions. DeVilder averaged about 10 points per game this season while Latchem averaged nine points per game and Glaenzer dished out 2.5 assists per contest.

For the Waterloo girls, senior Aubrey Heck made the All-MVC second team while Mallory Thompson and Calla Espenschied, both seniors, received honorable mentions. Heck averaged 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.1 steals per game. Thompson led the Bulldogs in scoring at 11.5 points per game. Espenschied was the team’s leading rebounder at 6.5 per game.

Three schools were represented in the Cahokia Conference accolades – Columbia in the Mississippi Division and both Valmeyer and Dupo in the Kaskaskia Division.

Columbia’s Brody Landgraf was named Cahokia Conference Player of the Year in boys hoops for his stellar senior season.

The 6-foot-5 Landgraf played in all 32 games this winter for the Eagles, averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Joining Landgraf on the all-conference list for the Eagles was senior Eddie Smajic. He led Columbia in scoring this season at 21.2 points per game.

For the Columbia girls, senior Kinley Jany was named all-conference after leading the Eagles in scoring at 12.6 points per game.

In the Kaskaskia Division, Valmeyer junior Evan Hill was named all-conference in boys hoops after leading the Pirates in scoring at 14.7 points per game.

Also named all-conference in boys hoops for the Kaskaskia Division was Dupo senior Brrayden Esterlein. He led the Tigers in scoring at 13.6 points per game.