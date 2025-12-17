All-conference Bulldogs

Waterloo High School enjoyed plenty of success during the fall sports season, with its girls tennis squad capturing a sectional title and sending five to state, its boys soccer and football squads claiming their shares of Mississippi Valley Conference titles, plus other team and individual success.

Accordingly, several Bulldogs received MVC honors.

In girls tennis, Ella Brown, Lily Starek, Marie Starek, Ava Hemmer and Lucy Baldwin were named to the all-conference squad.

In boys soccer, those named all-MVC were Trent Glaenzer, Hudson Maddox, Korbin Meister, Cole Ludwig, Austin Martin, Waylon Glaenzer, Parker Lacroix, Trey Breitenstein and Isaiah Mallery.

In football, senior running back Derez Sayles was named MVC Offensive Player of the Year. Joining him on the all-conference squad were Kameron Bair, Brice Ahrens, Henry Bivins, Owen Niebruegge, Peyton Rose, Conrad Lindhorst, Drake Fry, Lynden Dougherty, Mason West, Cannon Richard, Aidan McFadden and Colton Rowe.

In volleyball, all-conference honors went to Ellie Zweigart, Megan Huebner, Ellie Day, Kenzy Koudelka and Sam Juelfs.

In cross country, state medalist Luke Smith, Tyler DeVilder, and Chase Wagenknecht for the boys and MVC champ Lydia Huffman, Calla Espenschied and Emily Vogt made all-MVC.

In golf, state qualifier Drake Luedeman, Caden Kite, Brady Schmidt and John Blattner made all-conference for the boys and both Haley Tomanovich and Reese Davis-Grandcolas were selected from the WHS girls squad.