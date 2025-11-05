All-area golfers named

Several local high school golfers were recognized by the Metro East Golf Coaches Association on the 2025 All-Area Team.

On the Class 1A Boys All-Area Team were Gibault golfers Max Keeven (first team) and Nathaniel Atkinson (second team).

The Class 1A Player of the Year was Red Bud’s Kruz Koester.

On the Class 1A Girls All-Area Team were Columbia’s Avery Arendell and Parker Duguay on the first team, with Gibault’s Annika Fabie named to the second team.

On the Class 2A Boys All-Area Team were Columbia’s Kyle Chudd and Waterloo’s Caden Kite on the first team, with Columbia’s Brendan Gibson along with Waterloo’s Drake Luedeman and Brady Schmidt on the second team.