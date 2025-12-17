All-American honor for Martin

Republic-Times- December 17, 2025

Columbia High School graduate Taylor Martin, a junior defender on the University of Missouri-St. Louis women’s soccer squad, was named last week to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team for her accomplishments this season.

Martin, the Great Lakes Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year, helped lead an UMSL backline that posted 12 shutouts, gave up an average of just 0.64 goals per game, and yielded just 8.5 shots per contest.

The Tritons finished this season with an overall record of 15-5-2 and won the program’s first ever regular season conference championship, the program’s sixth bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, a Midwest Region title and a spot in the NCAA quarterfinals.

