Alan R. Hoock | Obituary

CW5 Alan Ray Hoock, USA (Ret.), 75, died in Columbia on Jan. 2, 2026, surrounded by family. He was born in East St. Louis on April 13, 1950, to the late Richard Edwin and Marcella Edith (nee Kuni) Hoock.

Alan graduated from Dupo High School, Class of 1968, in Dupo, where he ran track and cross country. He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational education from Southern Illinois University in 1978.

Alan preferred being outdoors, was an avid gardener and birdwatcher and was always delighted to see his favorite bird, the Rose-breasted Grosbeak. He enjoyed camping and fishing, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, museums, taxidermy, Halloween (throwing parties), his love of blue Ford trucks and animals – particularly the family dog Arty of 18 years.

As a lover of history, he was always reading a biography, history book, one of his many magazines or a newspaper. Stemming from his childhood love of the Lone Ranger and his horse Silver, Alan loved to watch a good Western. He also enjoyed attending concerts, with Pink Floyd as his favorite band.

He was a collector of many things and would never pass up a good antique or something that he thought was a collectible. He also was a jokester – never too shy to share a new or old joke. And Alan always enjoyed a cold beer with family and friends.

Chief Hoock retired with 40 years of honorable service in the United States Armed Forces. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a helicopter avionics technician during the Vietnam War. Upon completing his service with the Marine Corps, he joined the United States Army Reserve, where he worked as an electronic systems maintenance warrant Officer, and he worked in the civilian sector for the Department of Defense as an electronics repair technician with AMSA 159. Deploying to an assortment of countries, he was activated on multiple occasions for various military conflicts including Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War and Operation Iraqi Freedom in the Iraq War.

He retired from AMSA 159 and the Army Reserves in 2012, having achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5), representing master-level technical expertise. He often remarked that his final rank made him a “Unicorn,” as only 3-4 percent of the total warrant officer population have achieved the advanced rank of CW5. He received multiple honors and recognitions from the military, including the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, among others. He never tired of sharing stories from his many years of service around the world.

Chief Hoock was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Dupo. He regularly donated blood throughout his life to the Red Cross. He was active in many organizations in which he was a lifetime member, including Prairie DuPont Post 485 of The American Legion where he held every possible leadership role during his 52 continuous years of membership, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 485, VFW Post 1699, Amvets Post 204, Voiture 926 of The Forty & Eight where he was a continuous member for over 44 years, and The Wounded Warrior Project. He was also a member of the Reserve Organization of America and Columbia Sportsman Club.

In retirement, Chief Hoock spent his days doing the many things he loved most, mainly outside. He and his wife went on many trips spanning across the United States and Canada and attended numerous local sports games, shows and plays together. He also spent countless hours volunteering with the Dupo American Legion, Columbia Sportsman Club and Sacred Heart Church.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who provided love, care and support that meant so much to Alan, especially in recent weeks. A special appreciation goes out to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Orange South Team.

Alan is survived by his wife Linda; children Adam Ray (Lenny) Hoock, Alexander Troy Hoock, Karen (Steven) Hill, Sherry Crook and Kevin (Shannon) Crook; grandchildren Tyler (Mallory) Boren, Arek (fiancee Elizabeth) Boren, Brennan Goewert, Gabrielle Boren, Savannah Goewert, Kayin Crook, Shelby Crook, Jared Goewert and Karsen Crook; great-grandchildren Skylar Boren, Kaydence Boren, Eli Shields, Amelia Scott and Noah Lautz; siblings Alane (Dennis) Fleming, Aldora (Jerry) Lattina, Aaron (Kim) Hoock and Ann (Paul Merz) Hoock; uncle Harry Kuehner; godson and nephew Kevin (Jessica) Haar; nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family; a lifetime of friends; and his Brothers and Sisters in Arms.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunt and godmother Deloris (nee Hoock) Kuehner and many other family and friends whom he cherished.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in memory of CW5 Alan R. Hoock directed to: the Children & Youth Fund of the American Legion Department of Illinois; or a charity of your choice