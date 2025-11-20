Alan C. Straub | Obituary

Alan C. Straub, 82, of Columbia, died at his home on Nov. 15, 2025. He was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Belleville, to the late Stephen H. and Agnes (nee Helfrich) Straub.

Alan enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. After his retirement from Chrysler, he enjoyed doing most things outdoors, including, fishing and gardening. If he was inside, you would more than likely find him checking the stock market.

Surviving are his wife Rhonda Straub of Columbia; daughters Nicole (Kyle) Beasenburg and Christina Straub; grandchildren; Xander and Addison; siblings Ardell (Bill) Weltig, Linda Hergenroeder, Gerald (Carlene) Straub, Larry Straub, Gina (Mike) Ward and Brenda (Michael) Menner; nephew Andrew Poe; good friend of over 50 years Orval Riebeling; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friend Howard Butler.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 24 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A celebration of life service will follow visitation at the church.

Interment will follow in the Palmier Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, New York.