Abby Tabby | Pet of the Week

Abby Tabby is a couch potato and is completely content to find a soft spot and settle in for a snooze. If a human is around to provide cooing and affection, all the better! This friendly, easy-going cat adores people but is also quite comfortable relaxing on her own.

Abby Tabby is one year old. Her adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.