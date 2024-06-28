A Quiet Place: Day One | Movie Review

I was so impressed with both of John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” movies, from 2018 and 2021, and as I entered the theater to see the third installment, I felt a mixture of high expectations and also a bit of cynicism; thinking perhaps these great movies were entering the world of “let’s keep making money off the franchise.” Furthermore, I wondered how a prequel could fit with the other two films.

If you are familiar with the first two films, you will have already set yourself up for what’s going to happen: huge alien creatures with phenomenal strength and no physical limitations (other than lack of vision) invade the earth, destroying and eating anything that makes noise. They turn over cars, destroy subways, and even cause low-flying helicopters to crash after scaling skyscrapers and jumping up to grab them.

The prequel begins in New York City, with a few facts about city decibel levels as the camera pans over the city and the volume increases. This especially resonates with fans of the films, making us want to say “Oh no! Too much noise!” We then travel to a hospice center where Sam (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o), a terminal cancer patient, is living. Sam is a person who has become bitter and reduced to caring about the remaining pleasures of life, including the love of her emotional support cat who figures prominently in the symbolism of the movie.

During an outing for the patients, the group is quickly ushered back to their bus to return to the hospital, told only that there is “some trouble in the city.” Sam balks at the idea of leaving, reminding the group leader that a meal of pizza was promised; the only reason she decided to come on the trip.

What follows is complete devastation, and Sam is ironically reduced to a person who is not only a cancer survivor on borrowed time, but also a survivor of an apocalypse. Regardless of the obstacles she faces, she continues on a quest to get that pizza meal, which seems a little hokey and irritating at first, but gradually makes sense in the grand scheme of the movie.

Joseph Quinn (“Stranger Things”) plays Eric, an Englishman and law student who is prone to panic attacks. The two forge an odd friendship, and have moments of haphazardness and brilliance as they navigate through moments of seat-gripping tension and jump-out-of-your-skin moments; moments that will not disappoint horror or action movie enthusiasts.

There is a brief cameo by Djimon Hounsou who appears in the second film, but other than that, the supporting cast comes and goes, often disturbingly. This movie belongs to Nyong’o, whose acting is exquisite and whose expressive face and eyes speak volumes in the moments (and there are many) where no words can be spoken. Her performance may very well break through the usual awards season snubbing of horror or action films. Quinn is great also, and adds a special dynamic to the friendship that helps balance out the angst of the film.

Oh, and that cat! Too bad there isn’t an animal category during awards season.

The film itself, with a somewhat melancholy tone, is a bit of departure from the familial aspect of the first two films, but it reiterates the importance of connections all the same. I am certain there will be more installments of this story, and I’m anxious to see how future tales will fit into the series.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” cannot be seen in any place other than a theater. It needs to be big, loud, and heart pounding. The story is well-done and impactful. It boasts an abrupt and memorable final scene that will make you feel like one does at the end of a nail-biting, terrorizing roller coaster ride.

Go see it. My grade: A

“A Quiet Place: Day One” opens in theaters June 28 and is rated PG-13. Running time is 1 hour and 39 minutes.