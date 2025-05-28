A place for vets’ families

Pictured is the Fischer House location near the Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center in South County St. Louis.

Memorial Day is focused chiefly on remembering fallen veterans, those men and women who have lost their lives at home and abroad in service to their country.

While the national observance is all about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, it is still worthwhile to consider those veterans alive today and the many ways civilians can support them.

One particularly widespread effort traces its roots back to Monroe County.

Fisher House at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis County is one of many locations throughout the country operated by the Fisher House Foundation.

Located at various military and United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers, these houses feature a collection of suites meant to serve as a place for military families to lodge and stay close to their loved ones who are receiving care.

With a kitchen, laundry, dining room and living room, Fisher Houses allow families to feel a sense of normalcy, prepare their own meals and enjoy an affordable place to stay and keep the family together.

The Jefferson Barracks Fisher House has been a particular focus for the folks at Valmeyer American Legion Post 901 recently, including David Doelling.

He recalled how the foundation first caught his attention in the past few months.

“Earlier this year, our commander, Chuck Asselmeier, said we need to do a better job of doing things in the community, and I immediately thought of Jefferson Barracks,” Doelling shared. “My first stop was Fisher House, and when I went in and introduced myself to Justine (Young), she said, ‘Where are you from?’ I said, ‘Valmeyer American Legion.’ I thought she was gonna faint.”

As Doelling was informed, though the foundation has locations spanning the country now, it began thanks to a couple with Valmeyer roots who simply wished to help veterans.

A letter from Pauline Trost – available on the foundation’s website – recounts how she first pondered the idea for such a service in the 1970s as she observed a family arrive via helicopter at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

With her husband Admiral Carlisle A.H. Trost of Valmeyer becoming chief of naval operations in 1986, she decided to pursue an idea that occurred to her when she first saw that family: providing affordable, temporary housing for families of veterans facing a medical crisis in Bethesda.

Pauline got in touch with Iris Reiman, the president of the Washington-area Naval Officers Wives Club at the time, who helped her drum up support among their peers.

Four years later, in 1990, Carlisle was contacted by Zachary Fisher, a known philanthropist with an interest in providing support to military families in need.

Upon hearing of the idea, Fisher was immediately swayed, and the first Fisher House was soon opened in Bethesda, with the Fishers, Trosts and then-President George H.W. Bush in attendance for its dedication.

Back in Valmeyer today, Doelling found himself charmed by the story and the local connection to what is now a nationally impactful project.

He spoke highly of the Fisher House Foundation and how important the work is, keeping families together at their most dire hours.

“One of their themes or sayings is ‘A family’s love is good medicine,’” Doelling said. “It’s always good to have someone from your family come visit you, and obviously some of these illnesses, if they’re service-related, can be quite nasty.”

Per the foundation’s site, they’ve assisted more than 500,000 families since the first Fisher House opened its doors.

While the Fisher House was the primary subject of the Valmeyer American Legion’s Memorial Day charity, Doelling noted that donations are accepted at the Valmeyer Village Office Monday through Friday.

Acceptable donations include nonperishable food items, cases of bottled water, disinfectant wipes, tissues, restaurant and gas gift cards and other food or hygiene essentials.

“The fact that it facilitates a family being able to be next to a relative who’s served their country and now has health issues, I think it’s a blessing,” Doelling said.