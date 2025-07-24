A full night of Figure 8 racing at the fair

Pictured with the check for first place in the small car class at Wednesday’s Figure 8 race, from left, are Kennadie Wild and Cole Kolmer with Monroe County Fair Queen Riley McDermott and Little Miss Vivian Hewitt.

With nearly 100 total entries overall, the Figure 8 race Wednesday night at the Monroe County Fair provided multiple hours of entertainment for attendees.

In fact, the final race concluded right as the clock struck midnight.

In the small car class, there were 82 entries amongst the eight heats and four consolation races before 24 cars finally competed in a 15-lap feature. When all the smoke had cleared, Cole Kolmer of Waterloo placed first in his black and purple No. 24k car along with rider Kennadie Wild. Second place went to Mike Schilling of New Athens in his No. 999 car with rider Bryce Schilling. Third place went to Shawn Kelley II of Red Bud in his No. 15s car. Logan Salger of Evansville was awarded for best driver with his No. 07 car.

In the full size class, there were 15 total entries amongst two heats leading up to a 10-car feature. First place belonged to Brett Quinn of Carlyle in his No. 92 car, followed by Zach Weinhoff of Waterloo in his No. 9 1/3 car, then Mike Seymour of Waterloo in third place in his signature black No. 45 car with his son Linken riding along. The best driver award in this class went to William Crosson of Waterloo in his No. 7w car.

New to the Figure 8 race this year was the installment of transponders on all vehicles to accurately track all respective placings in each event.

See photos from Wednesday’s Figure 8 race by clicking here.